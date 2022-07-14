Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Update

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 352.4% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank raised Brenntag to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Brenntag from €95.00 ($95.00) to €100.00 ($100.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

BNTGY stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.07. The stock had a trading volume of 82,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,502. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.198 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Brenntag’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

