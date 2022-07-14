Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Cuts Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.05% of American Water Works worth $16,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,058,165,000 after acquiring an additional 906,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,744,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,840,408,000 after purchasing an additional 143,817 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in American Water Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,966,000 after purchasing an additional 416,138 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in American Water Works by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,829,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,100,953,000 after purchasing an additional 252,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in American Water Works by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,273,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $807,166,000 after purchasing an additional 160,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.22.

AWK stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.28. The company had a trading volume of 13,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,265. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.45 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.80 and a 200 day moving average of $156.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Water Works (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

