BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Raised to $57.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.63.

NYSE:BWA traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.62. 8,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,084. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.38. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.20%.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 50,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

