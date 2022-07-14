Bondly Price Reaches $0.0124 on Exchanges (BONDLY)

Bondly (BONDLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Over the last seven days, Bondly has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $409,579.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bondly alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004935 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,274.03 or 0.99989225 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003174 BTC.

About Bondly

Bondly is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bondly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bondly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.