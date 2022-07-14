B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Up 933.3% in June

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 933.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMRRY. UBS Group cut their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 560 ($6.66) to GBX 385 ($4.58) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 630 ($7.49) to GBX 460 ($5.47) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays upgraded B&M European Value Retail from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $430.37.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BMRRY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.16. 36,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,849. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4402 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

About B&M European Value Retail (Get Rating)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.