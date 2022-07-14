Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Trading 7% Higher

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.13. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Blackline Safety to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09.

Blackline Safety Corp., develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud-connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 lone worker monitoring solutions; and field-replaceable cartridges in G7c, G7x, and G7 EXO connected devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.