Bitcoin Private Tops One Day Volume of $42.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 16% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and $42.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00004295 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00269268 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00075853 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00074578 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars.

