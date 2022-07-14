Bitcoin Cash Price Reaches $101.41 on Major Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $101.41 or 0.00500162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $1.94 billion and approximately $1.21 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,276.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00254362 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00013627 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,116,544 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

