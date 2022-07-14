BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Shares Down 2.3%

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Rating) fell 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.64 and last traded at $10.64. 636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.67.

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLRDF)

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product area Board, Product area Paper, and Solutions & Other. The company offers kraft papers for medical equipment and food packaging sectors; and sack papers for making sacks.

