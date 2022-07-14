Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.67

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$11.67 and last traded at C$11.76, with a volume of 3200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.30.

The company has a market cap of C$17.97 million and a PE ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. Big Banc Split’s payout ratio is 11.58%.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

