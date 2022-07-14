Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 1,784,389 Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,784,389 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760,736.03. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 177,222,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,503,955,882.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 65,199 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,712,431.06.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 8,174,228 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.94 per share, for a total transaction of $473,614,770.32.

On Friday, July 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 4,845,546 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $285,935,669.46.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,135,265 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.08 per share, for a total transaction of $126,151,456.20.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,878,258 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.49 per share, for a total transaction of $215,204,536.42.

On Friday, June 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,673,196 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92.

On Thursday, May 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 185,419 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,925.46.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 716,355 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,061,468.60.

On Monday, May 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,867,118 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.10 per share, for a total transaction of $335,012,437.80.

BRK-A traded up $801.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $417,250.00. 1,796 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $443,706.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $473,550.80.

Separately, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

