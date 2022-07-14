Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 11,400 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,057,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after buying an additional 131,830 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,687,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,001,000 after buying an additional 30,921 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 956,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after buying an additional 142,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,528,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,072,000 after buying an additional 532,721 shares during the period.

SLV traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,769,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,348,268. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average is $21.31.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

