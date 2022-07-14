BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLU traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $8.90. 265,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,734. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50. BELLUS Health has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $950.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.11.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 436,406.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.61%. Equities analysts predict that BELLUS Health will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,544,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 4,307.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,325,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181,546 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,731,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,153,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

