BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLU traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $8.90. 265,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,734. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50. BELLUS Health has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $950.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.11.
BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 436,406.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.61%. Equities analysts predict that BELLUS Health will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About BELLUS Health (Get Rating)
BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.
