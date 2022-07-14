Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Tops $1,218.90

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00092182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00016548 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00258414 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00043632 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00008068 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

