Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 361 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.55.

ED stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.98. The company had a trading volume of 23,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,002. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.45 and a 200-day moving average of $90.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.24.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.98%.

About Consolidated Edison (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.