Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Makes New $855,000 Investment in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XT. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,773,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,983,000 after acquiring an additional 625,875 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $22,076,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $20,955,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,002,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,342,000 after acquiring an additional 119,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,834,000.

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock traded down $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $47.09. 935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,093. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.33. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $67.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

