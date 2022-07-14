BATM Advanced Communications’ (BVC) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.
BVC stock opened at GBX 35.90 ($0.43) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 38.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 50.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £158.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,196.67. BATM Advanced Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 32.05 ($0.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 96.40 ($1.15).
BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
