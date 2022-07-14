BATM Advanced Communications’ (BVC) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

BVC stock opened at GBX 35.90 ($0.43) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 38.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 50.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £158.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,196.67. BATM Advanced Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 32.05 ($0.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 96.40 ($1.15).

BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical divisions. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization, carrier ethernet and MPLS access solutions, and cyber network monitoring.

