Barnett & Company Inc. Has $4.26 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for approximately 3.0% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.61. 214,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.66. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.76.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.98%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

