Barnett & Company Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at $76,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,857,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.97. 40,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,091. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $40.74 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.99.

