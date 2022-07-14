Barclays Trims Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Target Price to 400.00

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from 405.00 to 400.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Topdanmark A/S stock opened at $4.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. Topdanmark A/S has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $6.06.
About Topdanmark A/S (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Topdanmark A/S (TPDKY)
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Topdanmark A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topdanmark A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.