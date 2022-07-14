Barclays Trims Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Target Price to 400.00

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from 405.00 to 400.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Topdanmark A/S stock opened at $4.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. Topdanmark A/S has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $6.06.

Get Topdanmark A/S alerts:

About Topdanmark A/S (Get Rating)

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, offers life and non-life insurance products and services in Denmark. The company operates through three segments: Private, SME, and Life. It offers illness and accident, health, workers' compensation, motor, fire and property, liability, tourist assistance, and other insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes to individual households, agricultural and SME businesses, and private customers under the Topdanmark and Coop Forsikringer brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topdanmark A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topdanmark A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.