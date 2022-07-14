Barclays Trims OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Target Price to $62.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

OMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Compass Point lowered their price objective on OneMain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.67.

NYSE:OMF traded down $0.92 on Monday, reaching $37.48. 3,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average of $46.17. OneMain has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $63.19.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 40.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,064,890.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,167,591.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OneMain by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,256,000 after acquiring an additional 51,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in OneMain by 77.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284,232 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in OneMain by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,244,000 after acquiring an additional 174,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in OneMain by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,913,000 after acquiring an additional 140,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Colony Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth $99,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

