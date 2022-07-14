Barclays Lowers Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $36.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $46.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VRNS. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.08.

Shares of VRNS stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,002. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $27.97 and a 12-month high of $73.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. The firm had revenue of $96.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,797,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $47,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,906.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,407 shares of company stock valued at $391,774 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 255,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after buying an additional 65,076 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 345,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,031,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,056,000 after purchasing an additional 168,708 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

