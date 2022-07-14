Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) PT Lowered to $79.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $87.00 to $79.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,242. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $70.97 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $168.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.30 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 35.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $409,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,231,181.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.