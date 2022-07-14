Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised Baker Hughes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.32.

BKR stock traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $25.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,341,351. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.59. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 218.19%.

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $196,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,648.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,237,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,942,236 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,484,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,362 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 225,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

