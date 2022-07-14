B. Riley Cuts First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Price Target to $23.00

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Busey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $23.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Busey has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average is $25.34.

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.85 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.49 per share, for a total transaction of $73,092.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,306.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Busey during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in First Busey by 7,663.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Busey in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in First Busey by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. 48.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

