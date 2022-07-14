Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,701 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,718 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 8,701 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after acquiring an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 37.4% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 16.9% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

NYSE:CRM traded down $2.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,718,230. The firm has a market cap of $159.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.41 and a 200-day moving average of $196.38. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CRM shares. CICC Research started coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.28.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 9,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.94, for a total transaction of $1,770,206.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,436,352,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,143 shares of company stock valued at $14,944,487 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.