Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 50,777 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,777 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Ally Financial by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.77.

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.65. 113,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,387,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.17.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

