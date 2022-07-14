Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,416 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,400,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,223,000 after acquiring an additional 434,595 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 365,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,625,000 after acquiring an additional 195,797 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 435.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 202,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,439,000 after acquiring an additional 164,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $379.22. 14,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,062. The business’s 50 day moving average is $390.28 and its 200-day moving average is $387.59. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.05 and a 1 year high of $438.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.05.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

