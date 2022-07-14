AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.18. The company had a trading volume of 556,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,751,527. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $144.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays cut their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.