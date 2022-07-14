Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Cut to “Hold” at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux cut shares of Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €16.00 ($16.00) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEXAY. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Atos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Atos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atos from €25.00 ($25.00) to €16.00 ($16.00) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Atos from €29.00 ($29.00) to €26.00 ($26.00) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Atos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atos has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.44.

Get Atos alerts:

Shares of Atos stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. Atos has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $11.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.