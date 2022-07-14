Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $178.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.77. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $122.29 and a twelve month high of $210.60.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $637,870.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,435.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 956.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

