ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 90.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 44.2% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML traded up $10.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $457.17. 29,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,739. The company has a market cap of $187.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $412.67 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $513.96 and its 200-day moving average is $610.11.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $4.1903 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($800.00) to €710.00 ($710.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($945.00) to €960.00 ($960.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($767.00) to €630.00 ($630.00) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $788.67.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

