Asio Capital LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Asio Capital LLC cut its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,415 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 52,235 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,270,791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 554,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,145 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,621,000 after purchasing an additional 387,659 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,842 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,447 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 664.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,766,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,776 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,394,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,121,000 after purchasing an additional 401,677 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 974,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,446,638. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $34.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average of $22.78.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,600 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,948.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,169.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

