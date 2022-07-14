Ashford Advisors LLC Sells 514 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Ashford Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 1.5% of Ashford Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ashford Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 299.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 21,702 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,199,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.03. The stock had a trading volume of 80,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,302. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.80. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $81.26 and a 12 month high of $107.46.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

