Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Up 1.7%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $6.08. 4 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 152,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Arqit Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 39,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 25.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 17,477 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 20.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 17,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. 7.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

