Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $54.19 Million Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 474,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118,677 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $54,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of RHI stock traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $74.62. 9,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,049. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.10 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.77 and a 200 day moving average of $103.57.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, CL King upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

In other Robert Half International news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.