Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 87 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROP. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.80.

NYSE:ROP traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $383.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,603. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $369.51 and a one year high of $505.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $411.11 and a 200 day moving average of $441.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

