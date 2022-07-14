Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Invests $179,000 in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,857,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,991,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,909,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,927,000 after buying an additional 1,088,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 433.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,164,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,599,000 after buying an additional 945,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,620,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded down $2.01 on Thursday, hitting $63.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,889. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.40. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $93.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

About East West Bancorp (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.