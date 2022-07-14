Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) versus Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Critical Analysis

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) and Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and Power REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Income REIT 99.27% 40.71% 11.57% Power REIT 58.63% 9.88% 5.65%

Apartment Income REIT has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power REIT has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Apartment Income REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of Power REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Apartment Income REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of Power REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and Power REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Income REIT $740.85 million 8.72 $447.62 million $4.70 8.74 Power REIT $8.46 million 4.58 $5.14 million $1.29 8.92

Apartment Income REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Power REIT. Apartment Income REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Apartment Income REIT and Power REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Income REIT 1 2 3 0 2.33 Power REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.65%. Given Apartment Income REIT’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Apartment Income REIT is more favorable than Power REIT.

Summary

Apartment Income REIT beats Power REIT on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apartment Income REIT (Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

About Power REIT (Get Rating)

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

