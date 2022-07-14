Analyzing Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) and Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR)

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) and Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.1% of Renalytix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Biora Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of Biora Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Renalytix and Biora Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renalytix -1,770.47% -89.48% -75.58% Biora Therapeutics -19,288.71% N/A -130.02%

Risk and Volatility

Renalytix has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biora Therapeutics has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Renalytix and Biora Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renalytix 0 0 4 0 3.00 Biora Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Renalytix currently has a consensus price target of $12.60, indicating a potential upside of 384.62%. Given Renalytix’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Renalytix is more favorable than Biora Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Renalytix and Biora Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renalytix $1.49 million 65.23 -$34.72 million ($0.63) -4.13 Biora Therapeutics $1.25 million 101.83 -$247.41 million ($2.33) -0.30

Renalytix has higher revenue and earnings than Biora Therapeutics. Renalytix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biora Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Renalytix beats Biora Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renalytix (Get Rating)

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score. Its products are used in kidney disease diagnosis and prognosis, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. Renalytix AI plc has a license agreement with Mount Sinai Health System to develop and commercialize licensed products in connection with the application of artificial intelligence for the diagnosis of kidney disease; Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc. for developing and commercializing products for diagnosing and predicting kidney disease using biomarkers; and Kantaro Biosciences LLC for developing and commercializing laboratory tests for the detection of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. The company also has a partnership agreement with Atrium Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health, and Wake Forest School of Medicine to implement an advanced clinical care model designed to improve kidney health and reduce kidney disease progression and kidney failure in high-risk populations. The company was formerly known as Renalytix AI plc and changed its name to Renalytix Plc in June 2021. Renalytix Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Biora Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Biora Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic therapeutics program uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics directly into the intestinal mucosa for enhanced systemic uptake. It is also developing diagnostics devices to help characterize the GI tract and diagnose GI diseases, such as small intestine bacterial overgrowth through the development of various technologies to diagnose at the site of the disease. The company was formerly known as Progenity, Inc. and changed its name to Biora Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2022 to reflect its focus on its therapeutics pipeline. Biora Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

