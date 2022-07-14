Analysts Set Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) PT at C$47.33

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Parkland alerts:

TSE PKI opened at C$32.73 on Friday. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$31.18 and a 52 week high of C$41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.97. The firm has a market cap of C$5.09 billion and a PE ratio of 40.91.

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.16 billion. Research analysts expect that Parkland will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.40, for a total transaction of C$394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 683,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,941,523. Also, Director James Pantelidis acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$34.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$312,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 244,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,494,193.40. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,646 shares of company stock worth $1,738,445.

About Parkland (Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.