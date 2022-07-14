Analysts Set Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) PT at $21.88

Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BASE shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.82. 383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,337. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.17. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $52.26.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 48.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BASE. West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,017,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,069,000 after buying an additional 1,304,895 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter valued at $29,774,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,579,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after buying an additional 1,179,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Couchbase during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile (Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

