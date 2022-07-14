Analysts Set boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Price Target at $131.60

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BHHOF shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

OTCMKTS BHHOF remained flat at $$0.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

