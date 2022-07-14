American Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARR) Insider Sells A$246,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2022

American Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARRGet Rating) insider Denis Geldard sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.17), for a total transaction of A$246,000.00 ($166,216.22).

Denis Geldard also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 13th, Denis Geldard sold 100,000 shares of American Rare Earths stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.24), for a total value of A$36,000.00 ($24,324.32).

The company has a quick ratio of 8.82, a current ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

American Rare Earths Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Rare Earths Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Australia and the United States. The company explores for thorium and uranium; base and precious metals; industrial minerals; copper; and cobalt. American Rare Earths Limited primarily focuses on its 100% owned La Paz Rare Earth Project covering an area of approximately 890 hectares comprising 107 unpatented lode mining claims located in Arizona, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.