AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading 2.7% Higher

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.67 and last traded at $15.55. 726,733 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 36,259,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $7.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.82.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $785.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 429.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,286,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,382,000 after purchasing an additional 171,759 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 862.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $2,546,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

