Alpine Associates Management Inc. Sells 14,133 Shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. lowered its position in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,133 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned about 1.03% of Bottomline Technologies worth $26,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $84,705,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 583.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,235,000 after purchasing an additional 789,565 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 422.9% in the 1st quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 656,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,213,000 after purchasing an additional 530,980 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,705,000 after buying an additional 297,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,316,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies stock remained flat at $$56.99 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.71.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

