Alpine Associates Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,043,100 Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,043,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,430,000. Tenneco accounts for about 1.6% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Tenneco by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 104,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.35. 119,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,639. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94. Tenneco Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.85.

Tenneco ( NYSE:TEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.78). Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenneco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

