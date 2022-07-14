Alpine Associates Management Inc. Boosts Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,134 shares during the quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Mimecast worth $18,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Mimecast by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 18.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIME stock remained flat at $$79.92 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $85.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MIME. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

