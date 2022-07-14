Alpine Associates Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 279,947 Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 279,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $4,068,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth $3,924,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth $4,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 112,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,823. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.21. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Preferred Apartment Communities ( NYSE:APTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 1.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Preferred Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

