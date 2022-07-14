Alpine Associates Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 279,947 Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 279,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $4,068,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth $3,924,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth $4,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of APTS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 112,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,823. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.21. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Preferred Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.
About Preferred Apartment Communities (Get Rating)
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.