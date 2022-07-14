AlphaValue Lowers Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) to Reduce

AlphaValue cut shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SEB Equities upgraded Fortum Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortum Oyj from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fortum Oyj from €17.30 ($17.30) to €18.50 ($18.50) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group upgraded Fortum Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Danske upgraded Fortum Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Fortum Oyj stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12. Fortum Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

